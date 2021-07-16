Lazio used a lime green jersey as their away kit in the 2020-21 campaign. Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Italy's Serie A has banned the use of green kits for outfield players starting from the 2022-23 campaign for television clarity.

Teams will have to combine other dominant colours with green to avoid any confusion. The Lega Serie A published new specifications regarding team uniforms, including colours and numbers.

The measure has been taken so there is a contrast when it comes to moving players and the grass.

Clubs Sassuolo, and Venezia, that are back in Italy's top flight after 19 years, have green in their emblem. Sassuolo, known as the Neroverdi, have combined both green and black in their home kit while Venezia has a stripe orange, green and black jersey.

Rome-based Lazio used a lime green jersey as their away kit in the 2020-21 campaign but that will not be allowed under the new regulations.

Goalkeepers will be able to wear any colour to differentiate them from outfield players and referees.