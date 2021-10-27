Reports in Italian media have said 62 player transfers between 2019 and 2021 have been investigated. Photo by Andrea Staccioli/LightRocket via Getty Images

A federal investigation has opened in Italy into a number of transfers in Serie A, with Juventus under increased scrutiny, an Italian Football Federation official told Reuters.

A report by the Supervisory Commission for Serie A clubs (COVISOC) into player transfers has been carried out and been submitted to the Federal Prosecutor, who has opened an investigation.

Local media reports have said the Federal Prosecutor is investigating the possibility of inflated valuations to help clubs balance their books.

Two Italian newspapers, La Repubblica and Il Tempo, said that the report has looked into 62 player transfers that took place between 2019 and 2021.

It is alleged that Juventus' transfer activity is under particular focus, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that 42 of the deals being looked into involve Serie A's most successful team.

The club revealed last month that the Italian market regulator CONSOB is looking into revenue they received from player trading activity.

Juventus declined to comment when approached by Reuters.

Capital gains through exchange deals have been discussed in Italy in recent years, due to the difficulty of establishing a precise market value for players who are included in swap deals.

COVISOC obtained documentation "concerning revenue stemming from player trading activity," without providing further details.