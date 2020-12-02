Serie C player's front door set on fire in attack

Gab Marcotti says there's too many top strikers to justify putting Zlatan Ibrahimovic in ESPN's FC 100. (1:45)

A player at Italian third tier side Foggia was sitting on his sofa with his daughters when his front door was set on fire, the club's president said on Wednesday.

"A tragedy could have taken place last night, but fortunately neighbours intervened with buckets of water and put out the blaze," Roberto Felleca told the ANSA news agency.

"It's the umpteenth intimidation that this club has been subjected to," Felleca said. "I'm convinced that these are not the true Foggia fans, but it is time to demonstrate that and not to remain silent.

"Federico [Gentile] was on the sofa with his little daughters when he saw the smoke get into the house."

In a statement on their website, Foggia condemned a "cowardly act of intimidation" against the 35-year-old midfielder.

Last year, a car belonging to a Foggia player was set on fire while a vehicle belonging to the club's owners was also targeted after the team lost a match.

There have been a number of protests against the club recently by hardcore fans known as Ultras.

Foggia played in Serie A during the 1990s but since then have moved up and down the lower tiers of the league system.

They played in Serie B, the second tier in 2018-19, but were relegated to the fourth tier over financial irregularities. They won promotion to Serie C last season and are ninth in their regional group.