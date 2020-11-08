Roberto Mancini was named Italy manager in May 2018. Getty

Italy coach Roberto Mancini named a 41-man squad on Saturday for the Azzurri's upcoming matches as there are question marks over a number of players due to coronavirus concerns.

Players from six clubs -- Fiorentina, Genoa, Inter Milan, Lazio, AS Roma and Sassuolo -- are self-isolating because of COVID-19 cases in their squads.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) said they would join up with the national team "when agreed with the relevant health authorities."

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile is among those players. Last season's European Golden Shoe winner has had conflicting results for tests for COVID-19.

The FIGC confirmed on Friday that Mancini tested positive for COVID-19.

TheY said in a statement that the 55-year-old was asymptomatic and in self isolation at his home in Rome.

Italy have three fixtures in the next two weeks -- a friendly against visiting Estonia on Wednesday followed by Nations League matches at home to Poland on Nov. 15 and in Bosnia on Nov. 18.