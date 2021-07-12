After winning the European Championship against England in a penalty shootout, the Italian football team are greeted by fans in Rome. (1:12)

One person died and several were injured in Italy as the country celebrated their victory over England in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

Italy won the championship in London for the first time since 1968, with a 3-2 penalty shootout win after the match finished 1-1 in regular and extra time.

A 22-year-old man died in a car crash in Caltagirone, Sicily, as he was rushing to the town centre to join victory festivities, police said.

In Milan, 15 people were hurt, three seriously, when post-match partying became rowdy. One of them lost three fingers when a firework exploded in his hand.

In a town near the southern city of Foggia, police believe a hitman took advantage of the chaos in the streets to settle a score, shooting dead his target in the crowd before escaping on a motorbike.

The victim's six-year-old niece was also wounded in the attack, with media reporting that she was in a "very serious" condition.