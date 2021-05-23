Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo finished the 2020-21 campaign as Serie A's top scorer to become the only player to achieve the feat in the Premier League, La Liga and Italy's top flight.

The 36-year-old scored 29 goals as the Bianconeri finished the season in fourth place. Inter Milan won the Serie A title, ending Juve's nine-year dominance.

In Ronaldo's third season in Italy, he has won the Capocannoniere race for the first time after having scored 21 in 2018-19, which was five behind Fabio Quagliarella, and 31 the following campaign to trail eventual European Golden Shoe winner Ciro Immobile by the same amount.

In total, he has scored 81 Serie A goals in 97 appearances and 101 in total from 102 games. Ronaldo won back-to-back Serie A Footballer of the Year awards in 2019 and 2020.

Ronaldo was the Premier League's top goal scorer in 2007-08 while at Manchester United with 31 goals, which helped him win his first Ballon d'Or later that year. He scored 42 in all competitions as United won the league and Ronaldo's first Champions League.

In total, he scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for United before leaving to join Real Madrid in 2009. While in England, he twice won the Players' Player of the Year and Football Writers awards in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

Ronaldo won the Pichichi trophy for La Liga's top scorer on three occasions, with the first coming in the 2010-11 season, when he scored 40 goals as Madrid finished second to Barcelona, but won the Copa del Rey -- his first trophy in Spain.

He was top scorer again in 2013-14 as he scored 31 times. That season, he won both the Champions League and Ballon d'Or award for the second time in his career. It was also the only time he was named La Liga Best Player.

In the following campaign, he again won the Pichichi after scoring 48 goals, but missed on the Ballon d'Or as Lionel Messi helped Barca to a La Liga, Copa and Champions League treble.

Ronaldo left Madrid for Juventus in 2018 as Los Blancos' all-time leading scorer with 450 goals in 438 appearances. In La Liga, he netted 311 times in just 292 games. He also won the Champions League four times with Madrid.

The Portugal international is also the top scorer in Champions League history with 134 goals. He has also been the leading scorer in seven different editions -- more than any other player.

Ronaldo has won the European Golden Shoe on four occasions (the last coming in 2014-15), which is second only to Messi, who has six.