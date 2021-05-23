        <
        >

          Cristiano Ronaldo benched ahead of crucial Juventus clash for Champions League spot

          play
          Why Ronaldo is benched for Juventus' crucial match (0:52)

          Gab Marcotti explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is benched vs. Bologna. (0:52)

          2:14 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Cristiano Ronaldo has been benched by Juventus ahead of their match against Bologna as the Turin-based side seeks to clinch a Champions League spot.

          Juventus sit on fifth place in the Serie A standings going into Sunday's season finale. With 75 points, they need to win and hope that either third-place AC Milan or fourth-place Napoli drop points.

          Ronaldo is not reported to be injured, so the shock move seems to be tactical by Juve boss Andrea Pirlo, who has been under pressure in his first year as manager.

          Ronaldo started in Juventus' midweek 2-1 win over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final.