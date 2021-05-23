Cristiano Ronaldo has been benched by Juventus ahead of their match against Bologna as the Turin-based side seeks to clinch a Champions League spot.

Juventus sit on fifth place in the Serie A standings going into Sunday's season finale. With 75 points, they need to win and hope that either third-place AC Milan or fourth-place Napoli drop points.

Ronaldo is not reported to be injured, so the shock move seems to be tactical by Juve boss Andrea Pirlo, who has been under pressure in his first year as manager.

Ronaldo started in Juventus' midweek 2-1 win over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final.