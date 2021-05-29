Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has said he opted not to take a coronavirus jab because he wants to be "in charge" of his body.

De Ligt, 21, tested positive for COVID-19 in January and missed two Serie A matches as a result.

Despite this, the defender does not want to be vaccinated ahead of the European Championship this summer.

"I have not taken a vaccination," he told ESPN Netherlands. "It is not mandatory. I think you should be in charge of your own body.

"The risk of infection is always there. I try to come into contact with as few people as possible outside the Dutch national team."

De Ligt has endured a difficult time at Juve this season as the team failed to claim a 10th successive league title with Inter Milan crowned champions.

However, Juve finished the season by winning the Coppa Italia and secured Champions League football on the final day of the league campaign after Napoli were held to a draw against Verona.

"It was a tough season physically and mentally," he added. "A season with ups and downs. I was out for three months, and then come back and you get corona.

"If you had said three weeks ago: 'We will win the cup and we will make Champions League football,' that would have been good."

The Netherlands international has also been linked with a move away from Turin this summer but when asked if he could see himself at Barcelona in the future, he replied: "I am very happy at Juve.

"I feel like a fish in water. Despite the team performances being less, I feel good on the pitch and appreciated. Would they let me go? There are plenty of clubs that have money problems, but you should ask the club."