        <
        >

          Juventus apologise for racist picture on Women's Twitter account

          4:26 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Juventus issued an apology after deleting a tweet showing a picture of one of their players making a racist gesture on Thursday.

          The official Juventus Women's account posted an image of Cecilia Salvai making an offensive slant-eye gesture with a cone on her head on what appears to be a training field.

          Juve soon deleted the tweet after a raft of negative feedback.

          "We sincerely apologise that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone," a follow-up post read on the Women's team's account.

          "Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination. #DifferencesMakeTheDifference."

          Juventus women are the reigning Serie A champions, having won the previous four titles.