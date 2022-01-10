Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss the impact of Federico Chiesa's ACL injury on Italy's World Cup qualification chances. (1:12)

Juventus and Italy forward Federico Chiesa has seen his season ended after his club revealed on Monday he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The statement added that "it will be necessary for the player to undergo surgery in the next few days."

Chiesa picked up the injury during Juve's 4-3 victory away to Roma on Sunday, when he was substituted on 32 minutes.

The injury will rule him out for the remainder of Juve's campaign as well as Italy's World Cup playoffs.

Despite only starting one match before the quarterfinals, Chiesa was an instrumental part of Italy's Euro 2020 triumph with key goals in the round-of-16 win over Austria and semifinal success against Spain.

European champions Italy finished second in their group and face a playoff semifinal against North Macedonia on March 24 before a potential final against Portugal five days later.

Juve face a fight to make the Serie A top four as they are three points behind fourth-place Atalanta, having played a game more. They also have a Champions League round-of-16 clash with Villarreal.