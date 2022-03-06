Julien Laurens feels the timing of Weston McKennie's metatarsal injury is particularly bad news for the USMNT. (1:13)

United States and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has been ruled out for the season with a broken foot, his club manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Sunday.

McKennie sustained the injury in Juve's Champions League round of 16 clash with Villarreal last month. Sources previously told ESPN he suffered fractures to the second and third metatarsals in his left foot and was expected to be out for between eight to 12 weeks.

However, following Juve's 1-0 win over Spezia in Serie A, Allegri said McKennie will not play for the remainder of the season.

"The season is over for Weston because of his injury," Allegri said. "He'll be back next season."

Weston McKennie suffered a broken foot when playing in the Champions League last month. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The injury comes at a critical time for McKennie. The midfielder had been in good form for several months, emerging as a key figure in Allegri's plans.

The midfielder's absence will also impact the U.S., as he will miss the last round of qualifiers, which features critical matches against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica.

The U.S. is in second place in CONCACAF's final-round Octagonal for World Cup qualifying. Should Gregg Berhalter's side finish in fourth place, outside the top-three automatic qualification places, then they would play in the intercontinental playoff in June.