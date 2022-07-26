Paul Pogba says he didn't make a mistake joining Manchester United after a difficult six-year spell at the club. (1:24)

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of Tuesday's friendly against Barcelona in Dallas, Texas, the Serie A club said on Monday.

The club did not disclose the estimated recovery time but said that the 29-year-old would see a specialist in the next few hours and continue treatment.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

"Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus," the club said in a statement.

Pogba started in a friendly against Guadalajara on Saturday, his first match for Juventus since returning on a free transfer earlier this month following six seasons at Manchester United.

Juventus kick off their 2022-23 Serie A campaign against Sassuolo on Aug. 15 as they look to win the Italian title for the first time since 2020.