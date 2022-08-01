Steve Nicol isn't certain that Roberto Firmino would get game time if he were to move to Juventus. (1:00)

Why Juventus might be the wrong move for Firmino (1:00)

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has been ruled out for three weeks after suffering a shoulder injury, the Serie A club said on Monday.

It means McKennie will miss the start of the season, adding to Juventus's injury problems after Paul Pogba suffered a knee problem last month, weeks after joining from Manchester United.

- Madrid beat Juve at packed Rose Bowl

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

McKennie made 29 appearances for Juventus in all competitions last season, scoring four goals. He has also become a key figure for the United States, with nine goals in 35 international appearances.

Juventus lost another option in midfield when Aaron Ramsey terminated his contract by mutual consent last month.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are looking to win Serie A for the first time since 2020, having finished fourth in each of the last two seasons. They lost their latest preseason friendly 2-0 against Real Madrid.