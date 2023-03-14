Alejandro Moreno and Shaka Hislop react to Juventus being given a 15-point deduction in the Serie A table. (1:53)

Paul Pogba has suffered a new injury setback as he picked up another knock after taking free kicks in training, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said.

The midfielder made his first appearance back at Juventus in the derby win over Torino last month following a long spell out of action with an injury.

The France international has only played twice since returning to Turin last summer on a free transfer from Manchester United.

Pogba missed Juve's win over Sampdoria on Sunday and is set for another spell on the sidelines after picking up another injury in training.

"This morning Pogba was taking free kicks and felt a twinge in his adductor," Juve coach Allegri said after Sunday's game.

The club released a statement on Monday regarding Pogba's fitness which said the midfielder "suffered a low-grade tear to his right thigh adductor."

The statement added: "He has already started with the rehabilitation process aimed at resuming competitive activity."

It is the latest setback for Pogba since returning to Italy after he was dropped for last week's Europa League tie due to "disciplinary reasons."

Pogba is now unlikely to feature for the start of France's 2024 qualifying campaign where they face Netherlands and Republic of Ireland at the end of the month.