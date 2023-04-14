Wojciech Szczesny had to be substituted after suffering chest pains in Juventus' Europa League win on Thursday. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has said that "everything is fine" after he left the field in tears after experiencing chest pains in their Europa League quarterfinal tie on Thursday.

The Poland international was seen holding his chest before half time and his teammates called on the medical staff before he was replaced by Mattia Perin.

Juve went on to claim a 1-0 win over Sporting Lisbon in the quarterfinal first-leg tie in Turin and after the game, Szczesny confirmed he had difficulty breathing.

"I am fine, I was a little anxious, but we did all the tests and everything is fine," Szczesny told Sky Sport Italia.

"I was scared, it had never happened to me before, I was struggling to breathe and it really worried me."

Federico Gatti scored Juve's winning goal and Szczesny's replacement Perin made a crucial save in stoppage time to deny the visitors an equaliser.

Juve return to Serie A action on Sunday with a trip to Sassuolo before travelling to Portugal next Thursday for the return leg for a place in the Europa League semifinals.

Information from Reuters was included in this report.