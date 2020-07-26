Juventus have won a ninth consecutive Serie A title following their 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 31st goal of the season in waning seconds of the first half at Juventus Stadium, with Federico Bernardeschi sealing the match with an excellent effort in the 67th minute.

The Bianconeri have come out on top in a season that saw the league suspended for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic and saw the country go into lockdown on March 10.

Following a summer of change when Massimiliano Allegri departed after winning the Scudetto in each of his five seasons at the club and replaced by Maurizio Sarri, who had yet to win a trophy in Italian football, there were concerns about whether they could keep up their relentless form.

Juve were made to wait to claim the title after they had lost to Udinese 2-1 in stunning fashion last Thursday.

Napoli, runners-up in the past two seasons, faded away as challengers after a difficult start to the season saw manager Carlo Ancelotti sacked and replaced by Gennaro Gattuso.

Inter Milan, under new manager Antonio Conte -- who led Juve to the first three of their nine titles -- were tipped to be the nearest challengers, but lost home and away to the champions and suffered a dip in form just before the coronavirus-enforced break.

Lazio's incredible 11-match winning streak as part of a run of 22 matches unbeaten saw them go into the stoppage just a point behind Juve, but Simone Inzaghi's side fell apart following the return of football as they lost five of the eight subsequent games.

Upon their return to Serie A action, Juventus lost the Coppa Italia final and blew a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2 at AC Milan, while they also stumbled to limp draws against Atalanta and Sassuolo.

However, despite not playing vintage football, Juventus finish the season on top of the rest, while Ronaldo remains in the hunt to be the league's leading marksman. He is two goals behind Lazio star Ciro Immobile (33 goals) following Sunday's action, with the duo nearing Gonzalo Higuain's record of 36 in a Serie A season.

Juve could still win the Champions League this season as they look to overturn a 1-0 round-of-16 first-leg deficit against French side Lyon.