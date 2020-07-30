Gab Marcotti explains what makes Juve a perennial favourite in Serie A and where the chasing pack went wrong. (1:31)

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has become the latest star name to join Common Goal.

The Argentina international is the 159th player or coach to donate 1% of their wage to the charity initiative, kick-started by Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in August 2017.

"Winning the Scudetto for the fifth time consecutively is an amazing team achievement, and I want to make sure that this success on the pitch is in harmony with my ambition as a person," Dybala said.

"This is not about me -- in fact it's quite the opposite -- this is about working together to tackle the challenges we face.

"Common Goal is the most simple and effective platform that enables me to maximise my ambitions in terms of social impact, while still being able to focus on my football career, and the other philanthropic activities which are close to my heart."

Dybala has joined other prominent players and coaches including Mats Hummels, Giorgio Chiellini and Jurgen Klopp in pledging a portion of his salary to Common Goal.

The collective fund has already raised more than €2 million, plus another €600,000 through its Covid-19 response fund.

"Paulo is one of the most talented and valuable players on the planet and is an incredible addition to Common Goal," Mata said in a statement.

"The fact that he is using winning the league title with Juventus to make a powerful statement on what success means to him as a person, is very inspiring.

"Paulo understands that football has a unique power to transform the world and we all need to work together to unleash its full potential."