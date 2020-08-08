Gab Marcotti expects Juventus to confide in Cristiano Ronaldo on how the club should plan for next season. (1:21)

Marcotti expects Ronaldo to have say in Juve manager (1:21)

Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli has said he is adamant Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club despite their elimination from the Champions League on Friday.

Ronaldo scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Lyon but Juve went out on away goals and exited the competition at the round-of-16 stage for the first time since 2010.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

- ESPN Insider Notebook: Mbappe, Neymar over Ronaldo for PSG

- Laurens: UCL exit highlights Juve's shortcomings

There have been reports linking Ronaldo with a move away from Turin this summer but Agnelli said the Portugal international will remain at the club.

"I am entirely convinced he will stay," he said. "I think the report was down to an interview from several months ago, which just happened to be published just before we played against a French team.

"It's an old media trick. No, I can assure you that Ronaldo remains a pillar of Juventus."

The club announced on Saturday that manager Maurizio Sarri had been sacked despite winning a ninth successive Serie A title last month.

Sarri was under pressure throughout the campaign after failing to convince the critics during his first season in charge.

Juve finished the season a point above second-placed Inter Milan in the league. After the match on Friday, Sarri said he was "devastated" but added he should not be judged solely on one defeat.

Information from Reuters was included in this report.