Italian champions Juventus announced on Saturday that their entire squad have gone into isolation after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Juventus, who are scheduled to host Napoli on Sunday, confirmed those returning positive tests were "neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff."

"This procedure will allow all members who tested negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not be allowed contact with outside the group," the club said in a statement.

"The club is in constant contact with the competent health authorities."

In a separate statement, Juventus declared that they will take the field for the Napoli match on Sunday.

However, Italian news agencies reported Napoli were prevented from travelling to Turin by the local health authorities because of the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak in the squad.

There was no immediate comment from Napoli.

On Friday, Napoli said Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski and a staff member had tested positive for the virus, five days after the club hosted Genoa, who have been hit by a spate of cases.

Genoa, whose game at home to Torino on Saturday had already been postponed, revealed on Friday two more players and one more staff member had returned positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total to 19 in the last week.