Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with a special shirt by Juventus president Andrea Agnelli ahead of Sunday's Serie A game against Benevento.

The shirt had "G.O.A.T." -- "greatest of all time" -- and "770" printed on it to reflect Ronaldo surpassing Pele's career goals record in a 3-1 win against Cagliari last weekend.

However, Ronaldo wasn't able to add to his tally on Sunday as Juve lost to Benevento 1-0.

It comes after Ronaldo was named the Serie A player of the year on Friday for the second consecutive time.

Ronaldo won the prize in 2019 after his debut season at Juventus. The awards did not take place last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ronaldo scored 31 goals in 33 league matches last season and helped Juventus to a record-extending ninth successive Italian league title.

"At the beginning it was hard to play in empty stadiums, but the aim was to win, and we did it,'' the 36-year-old Ronaldo said. "I am happy and lucky. Persistence, confidence, work ethic, passion -- those are all the secrets that allow me to keep playing. I feel motivated and you have to be every year, otherwise you won't manage to win at 34, 35, 36 or 40 years old.''

Ronaldo has been linked with a return to former club Real Madrid following Juventus' elimination from the Champions League at the round of 16 stage.

But Juventus director Fabio Paratici said Ronaldo represents the "future" of the club.