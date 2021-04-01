        <
          Juventus, U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie faces fine for COVID-19 breach after hosting party

          9:46 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          Juventus and United States midfielder Weston McKennie and two of his teammates are facing fines from the police following a party at the American's home in Turin.

          McKennie held a party on Wednesday with Juventus teammates Paulo Dybala and Arthur with about 20 other friends in attendance.

          Parties are forbidden under coronavirus restrictions in Italy. There is also a nightly curfew in place in the country between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

          Police were reportedly alerted by neighbors and arrived at McKennie's house at around 11:30 p.m.

          The trio will be fined and will also face sanctions from Juventus. McKennie, who is the first American to play for Juventus, joined the team in August.

          The 22-year-old midfielder has scored four goals in 24 Serie A appearances for Juventus. He also scored in a Champions League win at Barcelona.