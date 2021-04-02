Matteo Bonetti dives into the impacts Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Weston McKennie have had at Napoli and Juve. (1:24)

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo said Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala and Arthur will not be involved in Saturday's derby against Torino following aafter the trio attended a party at the American's home which was broken up by police.

McKennie held a party on Wednesday with his two Juve teammates with about 20 other friends in attendance.

Parties are forbidden under coronavirus restrictions in Italy. There is also a nightly curfew in place in the country between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and police were reportedly alerted by neighbours and arrived at McKennie's house at around 11:30 p.m.

"The three players involved are not called up for the match tomorrow," Pirlo said at a news conference. "They will resume working with time and then we'll see when. I made the decision and the club did the rest.

"For the technical part, I decided. These things have always happened, but this is not the time for what is going on in the world.

"It was not the right time to do it, we are examples and must behave like it."

Juve face a must-win match against Torino after the shock home defeat to Benevento left them trailing leaders Inter Milan by 10 points.