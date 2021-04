Gab Marcotti admits Champions League qualification is now a genuine concern for Cristiano Ronaldo and Juve. (1:00)

Marcotti: When it rains it pours for Juventus (1:00)

Juventus players Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala and Arthur Melo returned to training as their punishment for breaching COVID-19 rules last week came to an end on Sunday.

The trio trained with the rest of Andrea Pirlo's squad as they prepared for a Serie A match with Napoli on Wednesday.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Insider Notebook: Liverpool's big decision on Salah

The three players were fined and left out of Pirlo's squad for Saturday's 2-2 Turin derby draw with Torino after breaking national protocols on Wednesday.

United States midfielder McKennie hosted a dinner party in the hills above Turin, with Dybala and Arthur among 10 guests in attendance.

Italian rules restrict the number of people allowed in a home and enforce a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The fitness of the three players will now be assessed ahead of Napoli's visit.

Juve are in fourth place in the table, 12 points adrift of leaders Inter Milan and level on 56 points with Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli side who are one spot below them.