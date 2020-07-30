Ale Moreno has a hard time seeing Luis Suarez make the move to MLS given the global health situation. (1:33)

LA Galaxy II's scheduled match with San Diego Loyal SC has been postponed due to a number of positive coronavirus tests, the club announced.

The USL Championship clash was due to take place at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday but will now be played at a later date.

A club statement read: "LA Galaxy II's match vs. San Diego Loyal SC scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. PT at Dignity Health Sports Park has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

"Proceeding with an abundance of caution, the postponement comes after covered individuals scheduled to be involved in tonight's match tested positive for COVID-19, as part of weekly routine testing."

The Galaxy were knocked out of the MLS is Back tournament after finishing bottom of Group F, losing two of their three matches.

The quarterfinals begin with Philadelphia Union facing Sporting Kansas City on Friday (8 p.m. ET stream live on ESPN).