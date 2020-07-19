Herc Gomez praises Chicharito's display vs. Portland, but says to not expect the same goal output as Zlatan. (1:47)

LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is out of Saturday's derby against LAFC due to a calf strain and could miss between two to four weeks, according to ESPN sources.

The Mexico international picked up the strain in training on Thursday evening, sources told ESPN's Stefano Fusaro. A substantial recovery period could mean Hernandez's participation in the MLS is Back Tournament is in doubt, given the group stage comes to an end for the Galaxy on July 23 and the final is on Aug. 11.

Hernandez scored his first MLS goal in the Galaxy's 2-1 loss to Portland Timbers, but failed to convert a penalty and another clear scoring opportunity.

LAFC will be without star forward and reigning MLS MVP Carlos Vela, who decided not to attend the tournament due to his wife's pregnancy.