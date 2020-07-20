Stefano Fusaro reacts to LAFC's 6-2 win vs. LA Galaxy and Chicharito's involvement despite his injury. (2:11)

LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has returned to Los Angeles and will miss the rest of the MLS is Back Tournament due to injury.

Hernandez sat out the Galaxy's 6-2 loss on Saturday to LAFC after suffering a calf injury.

"[Hernandez] will miss the remainder of the MLS is Back Tournament due to a right calf strain suffered in training last week," the club announced in a statement.

Galaxy coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto said in the postgame press conference that Hernandez is likely to be out for "three or four" weeks with the injury.

The Galaxy has lost both its games in Group F and will need to defeat Houston Dynamo on Thursday to have a chance of advancing to the Round of 16.

Hernandez has had a mixed start to life in MLS, netting his first goal in the 2-1 to Portland Timbers last Tuesday, but with the club still winless after four games in 2020.

The 32-year-old made the trip to the Disney-owned resort near Orlando despite his wife being pregnant and the couple being in the process of moving into a new house.