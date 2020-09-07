LA Galaxy's Cristian Pavon was a key part of his team's 3-0 victory on Sunday over city rival LAFC, and he said after the game he is hoping that his recent good form can put him in contention for Major League Soccer's MVP prize at the end of the season.

Former Boca Juniors winger Pavon scored and assisted as the Galaxy made it back-to-back wins over LAFC, with the Argentine's tally this season now at six goals and four assists from nine games.

"Obviously, yes [I want to be MVP], I think every player looks for it: to be playing well, scoring in each game, playing a positive role when we play," Pavon said in a video conference after the game. "Fortunately, it's going well [now, but] there's still a long way to go and hopefully at the end of the season they choose me, or not."

The Galaxy started the 2020 season poorly, losing twice twice and drawing its other game at the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida, but has won all four of its games since returning. Pavon said the team knew it was under pressure after the poor showing in Orlando.

"The attitude, we knew we had to win every game we played," Pavon said. "We knew we had to put the Galaxy in good standing. We knew we had to move forward and luckily, we're doing that.

"We are doing the best we can. Like I said before, we are going step by step and getting the wins, which is what we were lacking and luckily we are getting them and moving forward like we wanted."

Galaxy coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto knows Pavon well after coaching him at Boca Juniors and isn't surprised by the 24-year-old's form.

"The truth is that he's playing at a very high level, an unparalleled level," said Barros Schelotto in a video conference. "But I had him in Boca for three years and I think I've seen that form, that's why he played at the last World Cup with the Argentine national team."

The Galaxy will be boosted by the return of Mexico striker Javier Hernandez, who could return to action as early as next weekend away at the San Jose Earthquakes, after recovering from a right calf injury.

LAFC's Carlos Vela, who won the 2019 MLS MVP, is still out for an unspecified period after sustaining a knee injury in another loss to the Galaxy on Aug. 22.