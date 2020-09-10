Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez says he'll be ready to face San Jose as he makes his return from a calf injury. (1:01)

Mexico striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez will return for LA Galaxy on Sunday against San Jose Earthquakes, following a period of almost two months out with a calf injury.

The 32-year-old has had a stop-start beginning to his career at the Galaxy since signing from Sevilla in January, with the break in the regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic and the injury meaning he's so far made only three appearances.

"Anxious no, I'm excited and thankful that I've been able to recover," said Hernandez in a video conference on Thursday. "When your health isn't 100%, it stops you doing the day-to-day work and makes you value what it is you want."

Hernandez has been training with the rest of the squad for the last four day and said he's "been feeling pretty good" but it'll be up to coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto as to how much of a role he plays against the Earthquakes.

"I'm going to be available probably for this weekend and if it is one minute, 50, 60, 90 [minutes] or whatever I'm going to try to do my best to maintain that level and rhythm that the team has been showing in the last games," said Hernandez.

Barros Schelotto confirmed in a separate conference that he's yet to decide whether Hernandez will start, with the team currently on a four-game winning streak and having scored 11 times over those games.

Hernandez acknowledged Galaxy has improved in recent weeks and didn't find motivation a problem in coming back from an injury that was originally expected to keep him out for "three or four" weeks.

"[It's a] simple answer: the love of the game," said Hernandez of his motivation to return. "I love playing this sport and I want to do as best as I can. Yesterday it was the 14th anniversary since I debuted in this lovely sport. It's the love of the game."