LA Galaxy have parted ways with manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto as Major League Soccer's most successful club sits in last place in the Western Conference with only three regular-season games still to play.

The former Boca Juniors coach was hired in January 2019 and guided the club to the semifinals of the Western Conference last season, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic netting 31 goals during the campaign, but the club's form had significantly dropped in his second year in charge.

This season -- disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic -- has seen Ibrahimovic's replacement, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, fail to find form, partly due to injuries, and the team has managed only three points from its past nine MLS games.

"Based on results, we have decided to go in a different direction," Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese said in a statement. "The LA Galaxy is a club that is built on winning on the field and being representative of the championship mentality and pedigree that you expect in Los Angeles. As a club, we have a collective responsibility and we all must share the blame for the club's current standing. I take responsibility for the poor results and believe that we can find the right way forward for this team and our club."

Barros Schelotto spoke for less than a minute in a video news conference following Wednesday night's 5-2 away defeat to the Portland Timbers. He indicated he wanted the team to improve over the remaining games.

The former Argentina international won two league titles in his time coaching Boca Juniors and guided the team to the final of the 2018 Copa Libertadores.

Dominic Kinnear will step in as the Galaxy's interim head coach for the remaining games of the 2020 season.