        <
        >

          LA Galaxy signs ex-West Brom keeper Jonathan Bond

          play
          Greg Vanney stepping into 'full club overhaul' at LA Galaxy (1:33)

          Ale Moreno explains the challenge ahead for Greg Vanney after accepting the LA Galaxy job. (1:33)

          3:58 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Former West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Jonathan Bond has signed with the LA Galaxy.

          - MLS and 2021: What does force majeure mean for CBA
          - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

          Bond has made only seven appearances for West Brom, all in cup competitions, since signing in 2018. The 6-foot-5 Englishman began his pro career with Watford in 2010, and he went on loan to several clubs before signing with Reading in 2015.

          The 27-year-old Bond could take a prominent role immediately with the Galaxy.

          Last season's top goalkeeper David Bingham is not expected to return to compete with Bond and Jonathan Klinsmann for playing time.