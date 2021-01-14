Ale Moreno explains the challenge ahead for Greg Vanney after accepting the LA Galaxy job. (1:33)

Former West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Jonathan Bond has signed with the LA Galaxy.

Bond has made only seven appearances for West Brom, all in cup competitions, since signing in 2018. The 6-foot-5 Englishman began his pro career with Watford in 2010, and he went on loan to several clubs before signing with Reading in 2015.

The 27-year-old Bond could take a prominent role immediately with the Galaxy.

Last season's top goalkeeper David Bingham is not expected to return to compete with Bond and Jonathan Klinsmann for playing time.