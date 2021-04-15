LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has said is "not a robot, not perfect" and is working on showing his "vulnerability more.

Hernandez scored just two goals in his maiden season in Major League Soccer as Galaxy missed out on the playoffs and, in February, told the LA Times he had "hit rock bottom."

The 32-year-old also said he did some soul searching at the end of last season and that he hopes people can talk more openly about their personal struggles.

"I'm not a robot, I'm not perfect," ​Hernandez said in a news conference. "It is a difficult topic to talk about, which I hope can be normalized, no matter who you are or how much money you have -- it doesn't matter, we're all humans.

"Of course, our job as athletes comes with a lot of responsibility and makes you a very public figure. Your words have a huge impact, but you should not expect perfection from anyone. It doesn't exist."

Javier Hernndez in action for LA Galaxy against New England Revolution. Michael Owens/Getty Images

Hernandez's father and grandfather both played for Mexico, while he turned out for both Manchester United and Real Madrid, but he said being a high-profile figure does not shield you from difficult moments.

"[Being vulnerable] is something I'm working on showing more," ​Hernandez added. "I hope soon we can normalise the fact we are all humans.

"It doesn't mean that being in this position makes me more valuable that someone else working here in the stadium or wherever.

"I want to continue to improve, to do what I'm passionate about, we need to demand it from one another, but that doesn't mean perfection."