LA Galaxy defender Derrick Williams been suspended five additional matches and fined an undisclosed amount for his hard foul on Andy Polo that left the Portland Timbers forward with a season-ending injury.

Williams was shown a red card for the tackle on Polo in the first half of Timbers' 3-0 win against the Galaxy on May 22. Polo was helped off the field and suffered a ruptured quadriceps muscle and a tear in the meniscus in his left knee.

Williams served his automatic one-game suspension on May 29 during the Galaxy's match against the San Jose Earthquakes. With Major League Soccer's ruling on Friday, he'll now be suspended a total of six games.

Amid the fallout of the tackle, Williams has suffered online racial abuse, prompting the Galaxy to condemn the threatening messages.

This abhorrent language and behavior have no place in our sport or in our society," the Galaxy said on May 28. "The club is working with Major League Soccer and the proper authorities to identify any and all abusers. We will take the appropriate next steps to protect Derrick and all of our players from these acts of hate."

Williams was born in Germany to an Irish mother and a Black American father, and he plays internationally for Ireland, where he grew up. The Galaxy signed the former Aston Villa prospect last March from Blackburn Rovers, and he has started four matches in his first season stateside.