Former Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio is among the candidates LAFC plans to interview for its vacant coaching position, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The role opened on Nov. 18, when the club mutually parted ways with Bob Bradley after four seasons. Bradley has since been named the head coach and sporting director at Toronto FC.

Among the other candidates LAFC expects to interview are Las Vegas Lights coach Steve Cherundolo and LAFC assistant Ante Razov, a source told ESPN.

The job has also generated significant interest abroad and several more candidates are expected to receive consideration.

Osorio managed Mexico from 2015-2018, guiding the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where El Tri advanced out of the group stage, including a win against Germany, before losing 2-0 to Brazil in the Round of 16.

He later managed Paraguay (2018-19) before a brief stint at Athletic Nacional in Colombia and currently serves as the manager at America de Cali, also in Colombia.

Osorio coached LAFC general manager John Thorrington in 2007, during a brief spell with the Chicago Fire, and coached the New York Red Bulls in 2008 and 2009.

Cherundolo, the former United States international, spent the 2021 season coaching Las Vegas in the USL Championship. The club has a partnership with LAFC that sees the teams train together in Los Angeles. Razov has been with LAFC as assistant since the club's debut season in 2018.

LAFC also announced it will pick up club options on forward Carlos Vela, midfielders Eduard Atuesta and Bryce Duke, forward Daniel Musovski and defender Sebastien Ibeagha.

Vela's contract keeps him under club control until the summer transfer window, according to a league source.

It's possible he could move in the January window, extend his contract with LAFC under more team-friendly terms or play through the end of his deal.