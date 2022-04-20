Carlos Vela shows out with a hat trick as LAFC picks up the win on opening day. (1:13)

LAFC star Carlos Vela is in the process of finalizing a new Designated Player contract to remain with the Black and Gold "at least through 2023," sources confirmed to ESPN.

Fox Sports was the first with the news.

Vela's current deal is due to expire on June 30, and as such he has been free to sign a pre-contract anywhere in the world since the start of the year. Sources cautioned that Vela hasn't signed the deal just yet, but now the former Mexico international looks set to remain in Los Angeles through the end of the 2023 campaign, if not beyond.

Vela, 33, has been LAFC's marquee player since arriving ahead of the club's inaugural season in 2018. Since then he has scored 63 goals and added 40 assists in 97 league and playoff appearances, leading LAFC to the Supporters' Shield in 2019 and winning the league's MVP award that same season. It was during that campaign that he scored a league record 34 goals.

Injuries have impacted Vela's production since that year, recording just five goals and six assists in 20 appearances last season. So far in 2022 he has scored four goals with two assists.

Vela started his professional career with Arsenal, but spent much of his time there on loan with the likes of Celta Vigo, Salamanca, Osasuna, West Bromwich Albion and Real Sociedad. He eventually stuck with the White & Blues, signing permanently in 2012. He went on to score 73 goals in 250 appearances with Real Sociedad.

At international level, Vela has made 72 appearances for Mexico, scoring 19 goals. He was part of the Mexico squad that competed at the 2018 World Cup. He also helped Mexico win the U-17 World Cup in 2005.