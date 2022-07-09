        <
        >

          Gareth Bale targets trophies with LAFC in MLS

          play
          Cristian Arango doubles LAFC's lead (0:48)

          Cristian Arango knocks in LAFC's third goal of the night. (0:48)

          6:44 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Gareth Bale has targeted trophies after signing for Major League Soccer team LAFC.

          Bale, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, was present as LAFC beat LA Galaxy 3-2 to cement their place at the top of the Western Conference.

          - MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games, replays (U.S.)
          - Soccer on ESPN+: FC Daily | Futbol Americas
          - Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

          "The best prep is to play games," Bale said. "I want to come here. I want to play games and make my stamp and do as best I can to try and help LAFC win a trophy.

          "And I can help with the youngsters because it's a very young team here, give them advice, seeing what I do in terms of professional standard and try to help them.

          "The league is a growing league. It was an exciting opportunity I felt was right for me and my family.

          "It's very new but it's something that's really glamorous. It's just a very attractive club."

          Bale, who joins on a free transfer following the end of his contract at Madrid, was given a warm welcome before a raucous Banc of California crowd.

          "What an incredible reception I had when I came in," he added.