Gareth Bale has targeted trophies after signing for Major League Soccer team LAFC.

Bale, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, was present as LAFC beat LA Galaxy 3-2 to cement their place at the top of the Western Conference.

"The best prep is to play games," Bale said. "I want to come here. I want to play games and make my stamp and do as best I can to try and help LAFC win a trophy.

"And I can help with the youngsters because it's a very young team here, give them advice, seeing what I do in terms of professional standard and try to help them.

"The league is a growing league. It was an exciting opportunity I felt was right for me and my family.

"It's very new but it's something that's really glamorous. It's just a very attractive club."

Bale, who joins on a free transfer following the end of his contract at Madrid, was given a warm welcome before a raucous Banc of California crowd.

"What an incredible reception I had when I came in," he added.