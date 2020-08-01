Gab Marcotti tries to wrap his head around Ciro Immobile's remarkable goal-scoring form in Serie A. (1:17)

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile has won the 2019-20 European Golden Shoe as the continent's best marksman after he finished the campaign with a record-equalling 36 goals in Serie A.

Immobile's goal in Lazio's 2-1 defeat at Napoli brought him level with Gonzalo Higuain's tally for the Neapolitans in 2015-16, which was the all-time record for the division for a single season.

His 36 goals were enough to win him the European Golden Shoe with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski finishing second in the table after his 34 Bundesliga goals.

Serie A's second top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo had gone into the final matchday four behind Immobile on 31 and was the only player with a realistic chance of catching the Italy international as domestic football in Germany finished in June. However, Ronaldo was left out of the Juventus squad to face Roma.

Immobile is the first Serie A player to win the award since Francesco Totti in 2007. Lionel Messi, last season's winner and the player to have won this award the most times with six, finished fifth with 25 goals.

Since 2009, only Luis Suarez with 31 goals for Liverpool in the 2013-14 season won this award while not playing in La Liga, but shared it with then Real Madrid forward Ronaldo.

Immobile also becomes the first winner other than Messi, Ronaldo or Suarez -- who won it again in 2015-16 with Barcelona -- since Atletico Madrid's Diego Forlan in 2008-09.

The award is judged on a points-based system where players from the top five leagues in Europe -- Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 -- have their goal tally multiplied by two, while leagues with lower coefficients are multiplied by 1.5 and then one lower down.