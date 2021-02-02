Carolina Morace appointed Lazio manager with wife Nicola Williams her assistant. Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images

Lazio women have appointed Carolina Morace as their new manager with wife Nicola Jane Williams as her assistant.

The Biancoceleste are fourth in Serie B and announced the dismissal of previous manager Ashraf Seleman with Morace and Williams as their replacements.

Morace, who played and managed Lazio in a storied career, praised Lazio president Claudio Lotito for his increased focus on the women's team.

"I have returned to a club which is now of an international dimension," Morace said at her presentation. "The president's interest [in the women's team] is very important.

"When he gets something in his head, it usually comes to a positive conclusion. It's an honour to be here."

Morace will work alongside Williams who was also her assistant at AC Milan and Trinidad and Tobago. Asked how working with her wife would be, Morace replied: "We are two professionals."

Morace spent 20 years as a player from 1978 to 1998, where she made 150 Italy appearances and scored 105 goals.

In a 1990 match with England at Wembley, she scored all four goals in a 4-1 win for the Azzurre.

In 1999, she became the first woman to coach a men's team in Italy when she was briefly appointed as manager of then Serie C1 side Viterbese.

Williams, who was born in England but moved to Australia at a young age, is also a former footballer, but spent her entire playing career in Australia.