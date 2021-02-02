Lazio leapfrog Atalanta in the Serie A table after beating them 3-1 in Bergamo. (1:45)

The great-grandson of former Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini is a right-back at Lazio's under-19 team, it was revealed on Tuesday.

Romano Floriani Mussolini is the son of European parliament member Alessandra Mussolini and has made two appearances for the club's U19s.

The news came to light following a report on Tuesday in Italian daily Il Messaggero. Asked about it, the 18-year-old's mother told Italian news agency Adnkronos: "It does not concern me. It's his life and on his things and he doesn't want any interference."

Floriani's manager at youth level, Mauro Bianchessi, spoke positively about his attitude.

"He is a humble boy who has never complained, not even when he didn't play for two years," Bianchessi told La Repubblica. "I like him.

"He's not a seasoned player yet, but he looks promising."

Asked specifically about whether the player's last name would be a burden, Bianchessi said: "I have never spoken to his parents, and the only thing that matters is whether a player deserves to play. Nothing else."

Benito Mussolini was a dictator who was Italy's prime minister from 1922 after a fascist coup d'etat until 1943.

His granddaughter Alessandra is a member of the European parliament for the Italian political party Forza Italia.