Carolina Morace, right, was appointed Lazio boss in February . Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images

Lazio women's boss Carolina Morace has said Italy is "racist and homophobic" while she also feels women won't manage in the men's Serie A until there is a better selection process.

Morace, who made 150 appearances for Italy and scored 105 goals including all four a 4-1 win over England at Wembley in 1990, was appointed Lazio manager in February.

"Our society is homophobic and racist," Morace told Radio Anch'io Sport. "I feel our world is homophobic, there are still too many people who need to hide.

"This keeps us back in regard to many other countries. We are a people too used to judging whether a woman is fat or not."

Morace became the first woman to coach a men's team in Italy when she was briefly appointed as manager of then Serie C1 side Viterbese in 1999.

However, she is sceptical about the possibility of seeing more women managing in the men's game in Italy any time soon.

"We will see a woman sat on a Serie A bench when those choosing pay more attention," Morace added. "For us women, you need an incredible background."