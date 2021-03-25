Daniel Guerini was on loan at Torino before returning to Lazio. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Italian football was in mourning on Thursday following the death of Lazio youth player Daniel Guerini.

The 19-year-old died following a car crash in Rome on Wednesday in which two other people were left seriously injured. The collision involved a Mercedes Class A and a Smart For Four, with Guerini and his two companions in the latter.

Lazio have changed the background of the badge in their Twitter picture to black following the news.

"Still in disbelief and distraught from the pain, the president, the men and women from Lazio Football Club hold the family of young Daniel Guerini close," a Lazio statement read.

Guerin, an attacking midfielder who represented Italy at under-15 and U16 levels, also spent time on loan at the youth teams of Torino, Fiorentina and SPAL.

"President Urbano Cairo and the whole of Torino Football Club, in disbelief and deeply grieved, hold Guerini's family close following the tragic death of Daniel, our former footballer, who played in our youth team," a Torino statement read.

A statement from SPAL read: "The world of football is in mourning over the premature death of Daniel Guerini, 19-year-old attacking midfielder, who played for SPAL's youth team from January to June 2020, and is at Lazio's youth team. The whole club is devastated over the dramatic news and are close to the Guerini family, Lazio and Daniel's teammates in this moment of deep pain and sadness."

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile posted a picture of Guerini on his Instagram page alongside the words: "Rest in peace."