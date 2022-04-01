Raul Moro in action for Lazio during a Serie A clash with Bologna. Fabrizio Corradetti/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Lazio winger Raul Moro was beaten and had his car stolen by a group of men posing as police officers, the Serie A club confirmed to ESPN.

On Thursday at around 11 p.m. CET (5 p.m. ET), four men blocked the Mercedes Class A Moro was driving, with his father also present in car.

After beating Moro and his father, the four men drove off with Moro's car. Moro and his father were taken to a local hospital and the car was later found abandoned in the city.

Moro, a Spain under-21 international, joined Lazio from Barcelona in 2019 and made his first-team debut towards the end of the 2019-20 season.

This has been his breakthrough campaign with the 19-year-old making 18 appearances across all competitions as well as 11 in Serie A.

In February, Lazio midfielder Tomas Basic had his Rolex stolen at gun point, while in April 2021, Roma defender Chris Smalling had valuable possessions such as jewellery and watches stolen when armed men broke into his home.