Leeds United's Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Dec. 28 at Elland Road has become the latest game to be called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Marcelo Bielsa's side also saw their Boxing Day game at Liverpool postponed following positive COVID-19 cases in the squad.

A Leeds statement on Sunday read: "We can confirm our Premier League game with Aston Villa on Dec. 28 2021 has been postponed.

"Whilst there have been no new COVID cases in the playing squad, the majority of those who tested positive prior to the Liverpool game are not yet out of isolation.

"Therefore, we still do not have enough recognised first-team players to meet the Premier League requirements for the fixture.

"All tickets purchased [general and hospitality] for the Aston Villa game will be valid for the rearranged date, further details will be announced in due course.

"In the meantime, we hope that all of our supporters have enjoyed a great Christmas. Stay safe and look after each other. Marching on Together."

Villa manager Steven Gerrard was set to miss the game at Elland Road after he tested positive for COVID-19. The former England international will not be present at Villa's Boxing Day game against Chelsea.

The fixture becomes the 14th Premier League match to be postponed due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

As things stand, five Boxing Day matches will go ahead as planned although Crystal Palace will be without manager Patrick Vieira after he also tested positive for COVID-19.