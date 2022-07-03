Tyler Adams says the USMNT have to become more than just a single generation of talent if they are to succeed. (0:53)

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of United States midfielder Tyler Adams from RB Leipzig for a transfer fee in the region of £15 million, sources have told ESPN.

Adams, 23, is set to agree to a move to Elland Road that would see him reunited with his old manager Jesse Marsch, who coached him at both the New York Red Bulls and Leipzig. The U.S. international likely will replace Kalvin Phillips after Manchester City agreed a deal for the England midfielder.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

If the move goes through, Adams will become the fourth signing of Marsch's tenure, three of which have previously worked with the Leeds manager.

Leeds announced the signing of FC Salzburg and USMNT forward Brenden Aaronson on May 26 for a deal worth £24m. The Premier League side have also added Denmark and Salzburg right-back Rasmus Kristensen for a fee in the region of £9.5m and Marc Roca from Bayern Munich for around £10m.

Adams has been a key part of Leipzig's team since joining from Major League Soccer in 2019. He has been equally adept at playing in central midfield and in any spot along the defence. If he completes the move, he will leave Leipzig having won the DFB-Pokal with the team this past season.