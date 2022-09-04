Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch accused Premier League officials of a "lack of respect" after his team were denied a penalty and the video assistant referee (VAR) did not ask the on-field official to review the incident in Saturday's 5-2 defeat by Brentford.

Brentford went up 1-0 after being given a penalty following a long VAR check, but Marsch was left fuming as Leeds' Crysencio Summerville was brought down in the box when they were down 3-1 and the review system did not intervene.

Marsch was shown a red card for arguing with the officials and he accused them of double standards.

"I've got to figure out how to have discussions with the league or with referees to help understand how some decisions get made," Marsch said in his postmatch interview.

"I was speaking with the fourth official, trying to be as respectful as I possibly could, even when a penalty was given that I probably didn't think was a penalty.

"And then you don't see it reciprocated, the respect. That's what I would call it. That lack of VAR visit, in the end to me, is a lack of respect."

On a day of controversial decisions, West Ham United boss David Moyes called the VAR's move to rule out an equaliser in their 2-1 loss at Chelsea as "scandalous" and "ridiculously bad."

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe also disagreed with the officials after his side had a goal chalked off following a VAR decision in a 0-0 home stalemate with Crystal Palace.