Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has said he is "angry" and "tired" as his side continue to struggle in the Premier League.

Marsch's team have lost their last four games and have not won their last eight matches in the Premier League stretching back to August.

Leeds fans showed their frustration with their American manager by booing him after their 3-2 defeat to Fulham last weekend. Speaking ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Saturday, Marsch said he shared that anger.

"I am angry," Marsch said. "I'm tired of tight matches where we are in the match, and in many cases better than the opponent, and walking away with nothing.

"I'm tired of not capitalising on moments when we are the better team in matches and tired of giving away goals too cheaply. And I'm tired of not getting results that we should be getting.

"I was 14 years a player, 13 years a coach, I have never lost this much in my career. And I'm sick of it. I'm trying to find out which guys can be counted on at the highest level right now."

Marsch said he had the support of the board but added that he was "not dumb" when it came to his team's woeful form..

Leeds' last Premier League win came on Aug. 21, when they beat Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road. Since then their only points have come from draws against Everton and Aston Villa while they suffered a 5-2 defeat to Brentford last month.

"I'm not dumb," Marsch said. "I understand exactly, if we don't win games, I put them in a very difficult situation to continue to support me."

Marsch kept Leeds up on the final day of last season in 17th place after replacing Marcelo Bielsa in March following the Argentine's exit.

