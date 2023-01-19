Janusz Michallik feels Jesse Marsch is still under pressure as Leeds manager despite an excellent point away vs. Newcastle. (1:43)

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has responded to "awful" media reports that some of his players have turned on him by saying his squad are "united" and "together."

Leeds are 15th in the Premier League table, two points from the relegation zone and are without a league win since Nov. 5.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

However, Marsch has been backed by the club with the signing of French forward Georginio Rutter from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for a club record fee. Also, Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear hugged Marsch in front of the media following his side's 5-2 FA Cup victory over Championship side Cardiff on Wednesday in an indication of unity between the manager and the club's hierarchy.

"I know it's hard for everybody to be patient and I come into the spotlight if we're not getting results," Marsch told reporters following the win.

"I want to try and find a way for our fans, for our club, for everyone to keep their belief in this team because I see them [the players] every day, I see their work ethic. I see their commitment to each other.

"Even this report that comes out, the 'BS' that some of the players are against me, is just awful, just awful. We are united, we are together, we are doing everything we can as a group."

The American said he is taking the majority of the responsibility for his side's recent struggles.

"We are all harbouring the responsibility, especially me. And we believe in ourselves and we know we are going to get better.

"I know I've taken a lot of criticism and in some cases rightly so, but I've felt internally we are moving in the right direction."

Leeds face eighth-placed Brentford in the league on Sunday.