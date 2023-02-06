Tom Hamilton explains what went wrong for Jesse Marsch after he was sacked as manager of Leeds United. (1:57)

Jesse Marsch has been sacked as Leeds United manager after a poor run of results, the club announced Monday.

Leeds suffered a disappointing defeat on Sunday to fellow relegation rivals Nottingham Forest that left them one place above the bottom three in the Premier League.

A club statement read on Monday: "Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties. Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season. Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club.

"We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future. The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days."

Jesse Marsch has been sacked by Leeds after less than a year in charge. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Leeds supporters vented their frustration toward Marsch during and after the match, and chanted that the American manager should leave.

The Yorkshire club have won only four league games this season and are level on points with 18th-placed Everton with a game in hand.

Marsch became the third American to coach in England's top-flight division when Leeds appointed him in February 2022.

He replaced Leeds fan favourite Marcelo Bielsa after the club endured a tough run of results that saw them slide closer to relegation.

Marsch helped the club avoid relegation on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign with a last-gasp win at Brentford.

Leeds have secured impressive wins over Chelsea and Liverpool this season but have failed to find consistency and face another battle to stay in the league.