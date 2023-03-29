Jon Champion debates whether Jesse Marsch would be a good option for the USMNT after he was sacked by Leeds. (1:13)

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is set for an extended spell away from the team after undergoing a hamstring operation.

Adams missed the Premier League match at Wolves on March 18 and didn't play for the United States in its games against El Salvador (a 1-0 win) on Monday and Grenada (a 7-1 victory) on Friday.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The 24-year-old has undergone what was described by as a "non-invasive" procedure after consulting a specialist. Leeds are waiting to discover how much of the remainder of the season he is likely to miss.

The club hasn't commented officially on the length of Adams' likely absence.

Adams has been a key player for Leeds since joining from RB Leipzig in the summer and his absence would be a major blow to the team's chances of staying in the Premier League.

Leeds are in 14th place, two points above the relegation zone with 11 league games remaining.