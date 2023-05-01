Leeds United are two points above 19th placed Everton in the Premier League relegation battle. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Leeds United players apologised to their fans on Monday after a video of the squad ignoring a young fan while leaving their hotel ahead of their 4-1 loss at Bournemouth went viral.

The defeat left Leeds a point above the relegation zone as the club stretched their winless run to five matches. They have conceded 18 goals in that run.

"The performance was not good enough. There is no other way to look at it and the only way to respond is on the pitch," the players said in a statement. "Leeds fans travel up and down the country in huge numbers and deserve more than this."

A video posted on social media prior to the game also showed the players leaving the team hotel without acknowledging fans who had lined up for autographs or photos. The group included a young boy in a Leeds kit that waved at several players who did not respond.

"Words can't express how sorry we are that the youngster in the video wearing the Leeds kit is not shown more love from the squad," they added. "On a matchday we do an activation walk, before and after this we stop for photos and autographs to ensure we interact with fans, but also that we are on time when leaving for games.

"However, there is no excuse for not acknowledging fans and if the parents of the fan wearing the Leeds kit in the video could make themselves known to us, we would be grateful."

On Sunday, the club's Supporters Advisory Board issued a statement of no confidence in manager Javi Gracia and the board. Gracia joined the club in February following the dismissal of Jesse Marsch.

They said: "After the result and performance of the team today [against Bournemouth], the Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board [SAB] would like to place on record its lack of faith in the current management team at the club.

"The SAB have been supportive of many decisions this year and will always work with the club to improve the way the club connects with its supporters and communities, so it is only right that we also address the current performances and the situation we are now faced with."

Leeds next play away at Premier League leaders Manchester City before hosting Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United.