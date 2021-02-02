Leeds United will follow the San Francisco 49ers blueprint to recreating their former glories and challenge the Champions League elite, the club's newly-appointed vice-chairman Paraag Marathe has told ESPN.

Marathe, the 49ers Enterprises president, has been appointed to the Leeds board after the NFL franchise's increased investment in the Elland Road club, which now sees them own a 37% stake following last week's reported £50 million share purchase.

Three-time English champions Leeds are back in the Premier League this season, 16 years after being relegated from the top-flight, and on course to achieve a mid-table finish under coach Marcelo Bielsa.

And after helping to oversee the 49ers' progression from a struggling franchise to Super Bowl finalists, Marathe believes the expertise of the NFL team's hierarchy can have a similar impact at Leeds.

"Leeds today reminds me of the 49ers 15 years ago," Marathe told ESPN. "Both teams with a great fanbase and history. The 49ers had such great success in the '80s and '90s, like Leeds in the '70s, and both were struggling a little bit on and off the pitch and the 49ers were playing, at the time, at the oldest un-renovated stadium in the NFL.

"We built a new stadium, which completely transformed our franchise and it's the same thing that we want to do here at Leeds.

"We have the right people, the expertise and the playbook blueprint to be able to intellectually grow our broader organisation and we wanted to go into the Premier League and use that expertise to be able to help another club grow in the same way that we grew the 49ers from a bottom-tier franchise to a team which came a few minutes short of winning the Super Bowl last year.